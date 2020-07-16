US Border Patrol thwarts alleged human smuggling attempt at US-Mexico border

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers rescued a Mexican national from the undercarriage of a vehicle trying to enter the United States.

At midnight on July 14, officers said they found the man hidden in a non-factory compartment of a 2007 Buick Rendezvous that was in line to cross the border from Mexico.

Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP, said the man is believed to be a victim of human smuggling.

“Smugglers will try every way possible to get their product, or in this case people, across the border,” Flores said in a news release.

“This method of human smuggling is extremely dangerous as temperatures continue to rise and they have no way of liberating themselves,” Flores explained.

After noticing the victim needed medical aid, investigators treated him at the scene until paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital.

Advertisement

Officers said they found the man hidden in a non-factory compartment of a 2007 Buick Rendezvous that was in line to cross the border from Mexico. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“CBP officers took swift action to free the man and prevented serious injury or death,” Flores said.

The hospital discharged the man later that day and he was brought back to the border for further processing.

The unidentified driver was described him as a 53-year-old Mexican national.

Officers said he provided documents that indicated his right to enter the country. However, they later determined they were obtained illegally.

The driver is facing federal charges related to the incident.

This story was reported from Atlanta.