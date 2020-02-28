Expand / Collapse search

UpTown Art Expo happening all weekend at Cranes Roost Park

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Community Events
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Celebrate art, music and food at the 8th annual UpTown Art Expo at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs this weekend! FOX 35 is a proud sponsor of this event. 

Artisans will showcase their talents while you enjoy family, food and music. 

The expo will feature 145 art & fine craft artists with displays of glass, jewelry, mosaics, paintings, photography, pottery, sculpture and more. You can also catch  Chalk Street Artists creating mesmerizing masterpieces on the sidewalks. 

The 3-day expo runs through March 1. Legendary singer John Waite will perform Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. 

Hours for Saturday are 10-7:00 p.m. and Sunday 10-5:00 p.m.

HERE ARE SOME RULES TO KEEP IN MIND BEFORE YOU GO:

  • Admission is free
  • Parking is free at the Altamonte Springs mall
  • Guests can bring their own chair, blanket or cushion
  • No coolers or pets allowed
  •  The event will go on rain or shine