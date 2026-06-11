University of Florida trustees select Stuart Bell as next president

The Brief University of Florida has chosen Dr. Stuart Bell as the university's next president. The board of trustees voted unanimously Wednesday for Bell to become the university's 14th president. The search for a new president has lasted nearly two years.



The University of Florida Board of Trustees on Wednesday selected Stuart Bell to be the university's next president.

The board voted unanimously for Bell to take over the role, moving the university closer to wrapping up a nearly two-year search.

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The university has been searching for a new president since former Nebraska senator Ben Sasse abruptly resigned in 2024, citing his wife's health issues.

Donald W. Landry, former chairman of medicine at Columbia University, has been serving as the interim president.

Before Bell officially becomes the University of Florida's 14th president, his selection will still need to be approved by the state's board of governors.

Dr. Stuart Bell. (Credit: The University of Florida)

Who is Stuart Bell?

Bell, a graduate of Texas A&M University, was president of the University of Alabama from 20215 to 2025.

Before his tenure at University of Alabama,

Bell was provost and professor of engineering at Louisiana State University, dean of the School of Engineering and professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Kansas.

"Dr. Bell's vast experience, solid character and strong leadership ability will be critical in taking UF to the highest ranks of U.S. higher education," board of trustees chair Mori Hosseini said in a statement Wednesday.

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Criticism over picking Bell

During its search, the university faced criticism over its choice of Bell as its sole finalist for the role of president.

Some conservatives took aim at Bell's past support of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

But the criticism hasn't derailed Bell's candidacy.

"I am extremely honored and humbled by the Board of Trustees vote today, and I'm eager to join the Gator Nation and get to work," Bell said in a statement Wednesday. "The University of Florida is exceptional in every respect, and I know there's no limit to what we can all accomplish together."