A unique Universal theme park is coming to Frisco in North Texas.

Universal Parks and Resorts announced plans to build Universal Kids, a theme park geared toward families with young children.

"The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience. It will be full of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues. Although smaller in size, it will still carry the same quality as Universal’s other larger resort destinations," the company said in a news release.

The 97-acre park will be about a quarter of the size of Universal’s park in Orlando. But, it will still include four or five different themed lands and a 300-room hotel.

The company said it selected Frisco for the new theme park concept because of the area's growing population and demographics, as well as the recent business development.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans," said Page Thompson, Universal Parks & Resorts' president of new ventures. "We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country."

The planned development site is along the Dallas North Tollway north of Panther Creek Parkway, near the new PGA of America headquarters and the $10 billion Fields community development.