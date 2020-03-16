Universal Orlando temporarily closing resorts, CityWalk
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Universal Orlando Resort announced on Monday that it is closing all of its resorts and CityWalk.
Universal Orlando sent out a statement saying CityWalk will close at midnight, March 17.
Universal's hotels will close at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Officials say they anticipate the closures to last through March 31.
