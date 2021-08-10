Universal Orlando Resort kicks off Passholder Appreciation Days

article

Beginning August 16 and running through September 30, Universal Orlando Resort will celebrate its most loyal and passionate fans the Universal Orlando Passholder family with special discounts and remarkable benefits exclusively available during Passholder Appreciation Days.

Back by popular demand, UOAPs can delight in more than 20 limited-time food and beverage menu offerings across the destination, including Lombard’s Lobster Mac at Universal Studios Florida, Vegan Pizza Tots at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a special AP Doughnut at Voodoo Doughnut and more.

UOAPs can also kick back at the Universal Orlando hotels with specialty Passholder cocktails such as the Peachy Paloma at The Thirsty Fish at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, the Kickin’ Berry at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort’s Swizzle Lounge and more.

For a full look at the Passholder Appreciation Days Exclusive Menu, visit https://www.universalorlando.com/web/en/us/tickets-packages/annual-passes/appreciation-days.

This year, Passholders will receive special perks, including a collectible UOAP themed magnet, exclusive Passholder merchandise available for purchase and Early Park Admission at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay based on pass type.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders can also take advantage of incredible savings on Universal Express Passes and hotel stays with room rates starting from $69 per night, plus tax at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort, Surfside Inn and Suites and Dockside Inn and Suites. Passholders can check out the Discover Universal Blog for everything they need to know about Passholder Appreciation Days this year.

Advertisement

Guests who want to become part of the Universal Orlando Passholder family can join today with Florida Resident Annual Pass payment options starting as low as $15 per month. Blockout dates apply on select Passes. To learn more, visit UniversalOrlando.com.