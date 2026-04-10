Five Guys is coming to Universal Orlando: What we know

The Brief Universal Orlando has announced new additions coming to CityWalk. The entertainment and dining complex will get a Five Guys location this summer. The Universal Legacy Store will return, replacing the Epic Universe Preview Center.



Universal Orlando is making some changes to CityWalk, including the addition of a new burger joint and the closure of the Epic Universe Preview Center.

Five Guys, the popular burger chain, is coming to the retail, dining and entertainment complex this summer, Universal announced Friday.

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It will take over the spot currently occupied by the Burger King Whopper Bar, which will close April 21.

Five Guys is known for its made-to-order burgers and hand-cut French fries.

An official opening date for the Universal location has not yet been announced.

Return of the Universal Legacy Store

Universal also announced the return of its Universal Legacy Store.

The store will open later this month in the current location of the Epic Universe Preview Center, which will close April 13.

It will feature merchandise and photo opportunities inspired by E.T., Jaws, Back to the Future and Universal Monsters.

The previous version of the Legacy Store debuted in May 2021, but closed less than three years later to make way for the Epic Universe Preview Center.

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Luke Combs' Category 10

An artist rendering of Category 10, Luke Combs' bar and restaurant, coming to Universal Orlando's CityWalk.

Another addition coming to CityWalk includes the previously-announced entertainment venue from Country music artist Luke Combs and Opry Entertainment Group.

Luke Combs' Category 10 will offer live music, food and more. Construction is set to begin this year, with the venue expected to open in 2027.