Universal Orlando holding food & beverage job fair for HHN

With Halloween Horror Nights right around the corner, Universal Orlando is looking to hire more team members for food & beverage and culinary roles throughout the park.

The resort will hold a job fair on September 8 for positions such as quick service associates, entry-level & experienced cooks, tipped bussers & food runners, dishwashers, and many more.

Pay starts at $15 an hour. There are full-time, part-time, and seasonal jobs available.

"Running for 42 select nights this fall, these positions are perfect for people looking for nighttime or additional jobs outside of typical work hours," Universal Orlando said in a press release.

Interested candidates can apply online or learn more at UniversalOrlandoJobs.com.

