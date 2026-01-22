Universal Orlando brawl: Parking attendant attacked over dispute, deputies say

The Brief Four people were arrested after allegedly attacking a Universal Studios parking attendant over a parking validation dispute. The attendant was reportedly punched, kicked, and had her hair pulled before staff intervened. Two of the suspects were taken into custody and banned from the hotel, and the investigation is ongoing.



Four people were arrested after authorities say they attacked a parking attendant at Universal Studios following a dispute over parking validation.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the confrontation began at a restaurant inside the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel on Universal property.

The backstory:

Deputies said the attendant refused to validate parking for two vehicles, prompting the group to become violent.

Investigators said the attendant was punched, kicked in the stomach and legs, and had her hair pulled as the four suspects allegedly attacked her, forcing her to the ground. The assault ended when a manager and another employee intervened and called deputies.

The suspects were identified as Diorte Humberte, Laura Alonso Carvalho Silva, Amanda Brito and Olivia Nicole Brito. Deputies said Amanda Brito and Olivia Nicole Brito were taken into custody, and the victim indicated she wanted to press charges.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.