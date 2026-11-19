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The Brief Universal Orlando has announced that it is adding Epic Universe to its annual pass options. Existing passholders will get first access to add the new park to their passes. Universal is also updating its annual pass program with new names for pass types, a new way to refer to passholders and digital passes.



The wait is finally over. Universal Orlando has announced it's adding Epic Universe as an option to its annual passes.

The company on Thursday revealed plans to overhaul its current pass program to include the new park, new pass types and a digital pass rollout.

"We love our Passholders, and they're a huge part of what makes Universal Orlando so special," said Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort. "Their passion and fandom are at the heart of what we do, and this next chapter of our Annual Pass program is about giving them even more ways to experience the parks they love."

Passes to include Epic Universe access for first-time

Current passholders will have first access to add Epic Universe to their passes before it's available to the general public.

In early December, passholders will be able to upgrade to the new option.

"Passholders who are not yet in their renewal window can take advantage of special upgrade pricing based on pass type and the remaining unused value of their existing pass," Universal said in a news release. "Passholders in their renewal window will pay a price difference of $125 to $410 to renew into a Pass with Universal Epic Universe access."

Universal said upgrade and renewal options will roll out in phases by pass type to "create a more seamless upgrade experience."

To visit Epic Universe with an annual pass, passholders will be required to make an advance reservation. They will be able to hold up to two reservations at a time.

When will new passes go on sale?

New passes will go on sale to the general public later in December after current passholders are given early access to upgrade.

Annual passes without Epic Universe will start at $329.99, according to Universal. Passes that include Epic Universe will start at $449.99.

New pass types, new name for passholders

Universal also revealed new names for its annual passes, but said they will still offer the same benefits for each type.

Premier will become Platinum

Preferred will become Gold

Power will become Silver

Seasonal will become Bronze

Universal is also changing what it called passholders, referring to them as "pass members" as part of the program overhaul.

Another change coming to the pass program is digital passes, with Universal planning to eventually phase out physical pass cards.

Pass members will be able to access their passes through the Universal Orlando mobile app.

What we don't know:

Universal hasn't announced a specific date for when the new passes will go on sale.

Additional information about dates for the passholder-exclusive renewal and upgrade window for passes with Epic Universe will be shared early next month, according to Universal.

Universal's newest theme park

The new pass option with Epic Universe comes more than a year after the park first opened to the public.

The park features dozens of attractions across five themed worlds: Super Nintendo World, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic and Celestial Park.