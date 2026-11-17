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The Brief A Florida motorcycle rider was arrested for allegedly driving 147 mph along the freeway, FHP said. Jeremiah Makarios Davis was arrested under Florida's "Super Speeder" law.



A Florida man was caught driving 147 mph on his motorcycle on the freeway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), in violation of the state's "Super Speeder" law.

Florida deputy chased motorcyclist

What we know:

Jeremiah Makarios Davis was arrested on Nov. 15 after deputies said he was speeding on his motorcycle and would not stop, according to the FHP. Davis was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude a law enforcement officer. He was later taken to the Orange County Jail.

An FHP trooper was traveling northbound on State Road 429 when a man on a blue motorcycle trailed behind him and sped up to an exit on State Road 414. The deputy said that Davis was weaving through traffic, and he had sped up to catch him, eventually reaching a speed of 147 mph, an incident report said.

The posted speed limit on State Road 429 is 70 mph.

The trooper wrote in his report that he had his emergency lights and siren activated, but Davis refused to stop. "At this point, it was clear that the motorcycle was taking evasive action to avoid capture," the trooper said.

Davis eventually stopped as he approached congested traffic, FHP said.

What is the Florida "Super Speeder" law

Dig deeper:

The "Super Speeder" law took effect in July 2025, with the intention of turning extreme speeding from a misdemeanor to a criminal offense.

Under the law, any driver caught going over 100 mph—or more than 50 mph above the posted speed limit—must attend a hearing with a designated official and may face the following penalties:

First conviction: Up to 30 days in jail, a $500 fine, or both.

Second or subsequent conviction: Up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Repeat offenses within five years: Driving privileges revoked for at least 180 days, up to one year.