article

The Brief The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles said Wednesday afternoon that it is experiencing issues with some of its systems. In a post on X, the agency said it has experienced a "degradation of services," impacting the issuing of driver's licenses and vehicle registrations. "Additional updates will be provided as information becomes available."



The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said Wednesday that it is experiencing systems issues impacting its ability to issue driver's licenses and vehicle registrations.

What we know:

At 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, the FLHSMV posted on X about a "degradation of services affecting our driver license and motor vehicle issuance system."

"FLHSMV is troubleshooting the issue, and additional updates will be provided as information becomes available."

What we don't know:

It was not immediately known what caused the systems issues, how widespread the issues are, nor how long those systems will be unavailable.

FOX 35 has reached out to the FLHSMV for more information.

Big picture view:

The timing comes amid a recent wave of technological or systems issues that plagued Microsoft, airlines and the FAA's communications systems, and major banking systems.