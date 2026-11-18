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The Brief On Nov. 18, a man crashed into a pillar while taking the Lee Road exit off of I-4, Florida Highway Patrol said. The man died at the scene. Investigators say the crash remains under investigation.



A trooper says a man is dead after he unknowingly crashed into a pillar on I-4, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

Man dead after crashing into pillar

What we know:

Deputies reported a crash that occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday near the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to Lee Road, a report said.

A male driver was driving towards the exit when investigators say he ran off to the left and collided with a concrete pillar. The man died at the scene, deputies said.

Cause of crash

What we don't know:

Investigators say it's unclear why the man ran off the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.