Driver killed after hitting pillar on Interstate 4, FHP says
article
ORLANDO, Fla. - A trooper says a man is dead after he unknowingly crashed into a pillar on I-4, according to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
Man dead after crashing into pillar
What we know:
Deputies reported a crash that occurred around 3:10 a.m. on Wednesday near the I-4 eastbound exit ramp to Lee Road, a report said.
A male driver was driving towards the exit when investigators say he ran off to the left and collided with a concrete pillar. The man died at the scene, deputies said.
Cause of crash
What we don't know:
Investigators say it's unclear why the man ran off the roadway. The crash remains under investigation.
The Source: This article was written with information gathered from a press release by the Florida Highway Patrol.