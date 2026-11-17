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The Brief Deputies arrested a Palm Coast senior who's accused of beating a senior woman multiple times with a belt, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Ronald Matthews, 76, of Palm Coast allegedly hit the senior woman with the metal end of the belt, striking her head. The woman was transported to the hospital.



A Florida man was arrested on Sunday, accused of striking a senior woman with a belt multiple times after she was found standing in his room and would not leave, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff: Florida senior allegedly hits woman

What we know:

On Nov. 15, deputies responded to a call about a male resident who battered a female resident at a senior living facility, a news release said.

Investigators say the incident began when Ronald Matthews found the female resident standing in his room and did not leave.

After speaking with Matthew, deputies determined that he struck the woman multiple times in the head with the metal end of a belt, according to the news release. The woman was taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the two seniors knew each other nor the extent of the woman's injuries.

Dig deeper:

Matthews is charged with battery of a person over 65 and is being held at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility. He is being held on $5,000 bond.