United flight diverted to Chicago after reports of possible bomb threat

A United Airlines flight headed to Los Angeles from New Jersey was diverted to Chicago after the crew reported a safety issue Wednesday morning.

The FAA says Flight 1533 landed safely at Chicago O'Hare International Airport around 7:40 a.m. local time.

The Boeing 787 departed from Newark Liberty International Airport and was headed to Los Angeles International Airport.

A passenger on the flight said someone allegedly went into the bathroom and made a bomb threat by writing on the mirror. The passenger posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that everyone aboard had to leave their bags and belongings on the plane.

Another passenger on social media wrote that they weren't told why they were stopping in Chicago until they got off safely and emergency vehicles began to swarm the plane.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Field Office of the FBI says the incidents in the sky have been consistently occurring coast to coast.

In a statement, the FBI Chicago Field Office said, "There is no indication that there is an imminent threat to public safety or the facility itself at this time."

Both the FBI and FAA are investigating.