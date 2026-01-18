United flight suffers 'mechanical issue' landing at Orlando airport; groundstop issued

The Brief A United Airlines flight experienced a "mechanical issue" while landing at Orlando International Airport (MCO) on Sunday. No injuries were reported. Crews are working to remove the aircraft from the runway. A ground stop has been issued for Orlando Airport.



A United Airlines flight experienced a "mechanical issue" while landing at Orlando International Airport on Sunday afternoon, the airline and the airport said in statements to FOX 35.

United Flight 2323 departed Chicago's O'Hare International Airport at 8:55 a.m. and landed in Orlando at 12:35 p.m., according to United's website.

Upon landing, the plane experienced a "mechanical issue," resulting in the plane blocking the runway and passengers being transported to the terminal via bus, officials said.

In a statement, United Airlines said there were 200 passengers and six crew members on the plane. No injuries have been reported.

United said its teams are working to remove the plane from the runway.

It was not immediately clear what happened to cause the mechanical issue nor specifically what the mechanical issue was.

FAA issues ground stop due to flight emergency

The FAA briefly issued a ground stop at MCO. That has since been updated to a ground delay.

Flights to and from Orlando International Airport were experiencing some delays, according to the FAA's National Airspace System Status database.

What they're saying:

MCO: United Airlines flight 2323 arriving from Chicago experienced an issue upon landing. There are no reported injuries. AARF is on the scene as passengers disembark the plane to take buses to the terminal.

United Airlines: United flight 2323 from Chicago to Orlando experienced a mechanical issue upon landing. Passengers are being bused to the terminal and our team is working to remove the aircraft from the runway. No injuries have been reported.

Orlando weather: Windy, rainy, and cold

It's not clear if weather was a factor. However, it was rainy, windy, and cold in Orlando on Sunday.

Around 12:30 p.m. Orlando International Airport reported a wind gust of 54 mph. At nearby Orlando Executive Airport, a wind gust of 56 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

A high wind warning was issued for parts of Brevard County – along the Eastern coast of Florida – was issued shortly after 1 p.m. where strong wind gusts were expected for several hours.