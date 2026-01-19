United Airlines flight disabled upon 'hard landing' at Orlando International Airport, FAA says

The Brief A United Airlines flight became disabled as it landed at Orlando International Airport, traveling from Chicago on Jan. 19. Two-hundred passengers and six crew members were on the plane, United Airlines said. The Federal Aviation Administration is currently investigating this incident.



A United Airlines flight was disabled on the runway after making a hard landing at Orlando International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

A generic image of a United flight at Orlando International Airport.

What we know:

In a statement to FOX 35, the Federal Aviation Administration said United Airlines Flight 2323 was disabled after making a hard landing on the runway around 12:35 p.m., Jan. 18. The flight came in from Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

The backstory:

In a statement to FOX 35 on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Orlando International Airport said a United Airlines flight experienced a "mechanical issue."

The plane was blocking the runway and passengers were transported to the terminal via bus.

Who was hurt?

United Airlines said there were 200 passengers and six crew members on the plane. No injuries have been reported.

What's next:

The FAA is currently investigating this incident.