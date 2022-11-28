'Unimaginable nightmare': Florida boy missing after falling off boat, sheriff says

article

A search is underway for a 9-year-old Florida boy who reportedly fell from a boat and was struck by the boat's propeller during a family outing on Lake Annie in Polk County. Divers with the Polk County Sheriff's Office are searching the lake south of Dundee.

Polk County Fire Rescue responded to Lake Annie just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after a 911 call was received reporting that the Port St. Lucie boy and his two brothers were on his father's pontoon when he fell over the front of the boat. The father jumped into the water to look for his son, while one of the other boys called for help, deputies said.

"It's a tragedy, and an unimaginable nightmare, for the family of the boy," said Polk County Sheriff's Grady Judd. "We are using extensive resources to find him."

Judd said divers are searching with poor visibility, in depths up to about 16 feet of water. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office have also been involved in the search and recovery efforts, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, with the assistance of drones.

The boy was not wearing a flotation device when he fell into the water, according to authorities, which is required by law.

"We've been out there 24 hours a day, and will continue to be there until we find him," Judd added.