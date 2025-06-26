Undocumented immigrant arrested in Volusia County dies in ICE custody: Officials

The Brief An undocumented immigrant that was arrested in 2023 in Volusia County has died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Johnny Noviello, 49, who was a citizen of Canada, died on Monday in Miami, Florida. Noviello's cause of death is still under investigation.



An undocumented immigrant that was arrested in 2023 in Volusia County has died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, officials say.

What happened?

What we know:

Johnny Noviello, a 49-year-old citizen of Canada, died on Monday afternoon in ICE custody in Miami, Florida, according to officials.

Noviello was being detained at the Bureau of Prisons Federal Detention Center pending removal proceedings. He was found unresponsive at 12:54 p.m. Officials said medical staff responded immediately and began administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, automated external defibrillator shock and called 911.

ICE officials said Noviello was pronounced dead by the Miami Fire Rescue Department at 1:36 p.m.

What's next:

Authorities said Noviello's cause of death is still under investigation.

Officials notified the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Inspector General and the ICE Office of Professional Responsibility about Noviello's death, and a telephone notification of death was provided to the Consulate of Canada.

Congressional requirements require ICE to make public all reports regarding an in-custody death within 90 days. The reports can be accessed on the Detainee Death Reporting page.

Why was Noviello arrested?

The backstory:

According to records, Noviello entered the United States in 1988 using a legal visa status. In 1991, he became a lawful permanent resident.

In October 2023, Noviello was convicted in Volusia County on charges including racketeering, trafficking in illegal drugs and unlawful use of a two-way communication device to facilitate commission of crime. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

On May 15, 2025, Noviello was arrested by ICE at the Florida Department of Corrections Probation office. Officials said he was issued a notice to appear and charged with removability. ICE officials said this was due to Noviello "having been convicted of a violation of (or a conspiracy or attempt to violate) any law or regulation of a State, the United States or a foreign country, relating to a controlled substance (as defined in Section 102 of the Controlled Substances Act, 21 U.S.C. 802), other than a single offense involving possession for one's own use of 30 grams or less of marijuana, as a non-immigrant overstay."

‘Safe, secure and humane’

What they're saying:

There are ongoing concerns about medical and mental health care, as well as general conditions in ICE detention facilities.

ICE officials said all people in custody receive:

Medical, dental and mental health intake screening within 12 hours of arriving at each detention facility

A full health assessment within 14 days of entering ICE custody or arrival at a facility

Access to medical appointments and 24-hour emergency care

Authorities said at no time during detention is an undocumented immigrant denied emergent care.

"ICE remains committed to ensuring that all those in its custody reside in safe, secure and humane environments," ICE officials said in a news release. "Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout the entirety of their stay."

How many people have died in ICE custody?

Dig deeper:

Based on reports from ICE, at least 185 people have died in immigration detention since 2003.

In 2025, as of May 23, four deaths were reported.

