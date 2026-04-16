Ulta Beauty World 2026: A inside look into the sold out beauty expo in Orlando

The Brief The second annual Ulta Beauty World has arrived in Orlando, offering an immersive one-day experience featuring over 200 vendors across makeup, skincare, and fragrance. Attendees can participate in hands-on masterclasses and tutorials led by industry experts and brand founders while exploring booths from major labels like MAC Cosmetics, Tree Hut and Too Faced. Following a successful inaugural event in San Antonio, the 2026 showcase also provides guests with exclusive swag bags containing giveaways valued at over $2,000.



2026 Ulta Beauty World is underway in Orlando as the one-day event offers over 200 vendors in makeup, skin care, perfume and more.

With hands-on masterclasses, beauty tutorials from industry experts and brand founders and a Q&A with experts, the one-day event features all things Ulta Beauty.

What we know:

Ulta Beauty hosts its second annual Ulta Beauty World in Orlando – inviting beauty enthusiasts around the world to this immersive experience. After a success in 2025 in San Antonio, attendees were invited to get hair and makeup tutorials from beauty brand founders and receive swag bags with giveaways valued at over $2,000, Ulta Beauty said.

Booths at Ulta Beauty world include: Too Faced, Tree Hut, Eilish Fragrances, MAC Cosmetics, The Ordinary and more.

Sold out in hours

The event, held on April 16 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, hosts over 200 brand partners.

Tickets went on sale on Jan. 21 and sold out in minutes, FOX 35 previously reported. Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m., as those interested in the event waited in an online queue for the opportunity to purchase tickets. Tickets sold out around 11 a.m.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A inside look into Ulta Beauty World at the Orange County Convention Center on April 16, 2026.

The show must go on

One day before the event – April 15 – one of the 200+ booths caught fire, authorities reported. Orange County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 3:10 a.m. at one of the booths for the beauty show, but the sprinkler system at the convention center helped put out the fire. The fire was contained to a single booth, authorities reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Who's holding a masterclass?

Eight masterclasses will be held throughout the day with founders and creative directors of top beauty and hair care brands.

Jonathan Van Ness of Netflix's Queer Eye and founder of JVN – his hair care line – will host a masterclass in addition to Anastasia Soare, founder of Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Sir John, the creative director of Korean skincare line, medicube.

EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 31: Selena Gomez attends as Selena Gomez celebrates the launch of Rare Beauty at Ulta Beauty on January 31, 2026 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Beauty) Expand

Where is 2027 Ulta Beauty World?

Ulta Beauty World was held in San Antonio in 2025 before Orlando was chosen as the beauty retailer's second Ulta Beauty World. The location for Ulta Beauty World 2027 has not yet been announced.

What is Ulta Beauty?

U.S. beauty retailer Ulta Beauty – which started in 1990 – is a destination for cosmetics, fragrances, skin care products, make-up and hair products and more. The retailer carries everything from Korean skincare brands COSRX and Medicube to celebrity brands, such as Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez, FENTY BEAUTY by Rhianna and r.e.m. beauty by Ariana Grande.