Florida non-profit founder sentenced in life in prison for abusing minor with autism

The Brief James Grover, the 63-year-old founder of the Sanford-based non-profit Special Needs Advocacy Program (SNAP), was sentenced to life in federal prison following his March conviction for coercing and enticing an autistic minor into sexual activity. The FBI said Grover targeted young boys while working at SNAP and Autism on the Seas, using his professional authority to send explicit, inappropriate messages to children under his care. The sentencing hearing in Orlando was emotional as victims and heartbroken parents confronted Grover to detail the lasting shame, depression, and trauma his abusive actions inflicted on their families.



A Florida man convicted of coercing and enticing an autistic minor into sexual activity has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

James Grover, 63, of Deltona is the founder of a Sanford non-profit organization – Special Needs Advocacy Program, or SNAP – through which he met and enticed a minor with autism to have sex with him. Grover was convicted by a federal jury of these crimes in March.

James Grover, 63, was sentenced to life in prison after convicted of coercing and enticing a minor.

What we know:

James Grover's sentencing hearing on May 28 was emotional, FOX 35's Chancelor Winn reported, as victims and their families spoke about the impact the sexual abuse had on them.

During the hearing in Orange County, Thursday, Winn reported that multiple parents broke down in tears crying. According to Winn, one mother said she blamed herself for being involved with Grover, saying, "I feel ashamed that I was duped by this man."

Those who spoke talked about the depression, hopelessness and shame they felt over Grover's actions, Winn said.

James Grover, 63, was sentenced to life in prison after convicted of coercing and enticing a minor.

Who is James Grover?

Grover, the founder and executive director of SNAP in Sanford – a special needs program, was arrested in September 2024. His case was being investigated as part of a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 that aimed to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, the United States Attorney's Office Middle District of Florida said in a March 3 press release.

During Grover's trial, he admitted to sending sexual and inappropriate messages to many of the victims, Winn said.

Grover was arrested after a search of his home in Deltona and his workplace at the Seminole Towne Center Mall in Sanford, the FBI's Tampa Field Office announced Thursday.

The FBI also sought to identify Grover's potential victims, believing Grover "primarily targeted boys between the timeframe of 2010 to the present," the agency said. It's believed Grover targeted his victims while working at Autism on the Seas and through his organization, SNAP.

What we don't know:

The total number of Grover's victims is not known. Winn reported three of Grover's victims spoke at his sentencing hearing.

What's next:

Grover's defense argued for 10 years behind bars before a judge sentenced him to life.