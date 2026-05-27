Florida 2026 election dates: Primary, general election and voter registration deadlines

The Brief Florida voters will head to the polls for the 2026 Primary Election on Aug. 18 and the General Election on Nov. 3. Voter registration deadlines are July 20 for the primary and Oct. 5 for the general election. The Florida Division of Elections says vote-by-mail request deadlines are Aug. 6 and Oct. 22, with early voting beginning later that month.



Florida voters — including those in Central Florida counties like Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Brevard, Volusia and Flagler — will head to the polls in 2026 for major statewide races, including governor, congressional seats and state legislative offices.

FOX 35 Orlando is tracking the races and election coverage throughout the cycle.

2026 Florida Election Calendar

What To Know:

Here are important dates to know for 2026. The dates are set by the Florida Division of Elections and the Florida Supervisors of Elections.

Voter registration deadline for Primary Election: July 20, 2026

Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline for Primary: August 6, 2026

Mandatory early voting period for Primary: August 8–15, 2026

Florida Primary Election: August 18, 2026

Voter registration deadline for General Election: October 5, 2026

Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline for General: October 22, 2026

Mandatory early voting period for General Election: October 24–31, 2026

Florida General Election: November 3, 2026

When is the Florida Primary?

Florida’s statewide primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Primary elections determine which candidates will advance to the November ballot for partisan races. Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees for an office in a primary election. Read more here.

When is the General Election?

Florida’s 2026 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Voters will cast ballots for governor, members of Congress, state Cabinet positions, state lawmakers and local offices.

When is the deadline to register to vote?

Florida law closes voter registration 29 days before an election.

Registration deadlines:

Primary Election: July 20, 2026

General Election: October 5, 2026

Voters also must update party affiliation by the primary registration deadline if they want to participate in a different party’s primary election. Florida is a closed primary state.

How do you register to vote in Florida?

The Florida Division of Elections oversees voter registration statewide. Eligible Floridians can register to vote:

Online through the state’s voter registration portal

In person at the county Supervisor of Elections offices

At Florida driver's license offices or tax collector's offices

By mailing a voter registration application

To register in Florida, voters generally must:

Be a U.S. citizen

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old by Election Day

Not be disqualified from voting due to a felony conviction or court ruling unless voting rights have been restored

How do you vote by mail or absentee ballot in Florida?

Florida refers to absentee voting as vote-by-mail voting. Voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot from their county Supervisor of Elections office by phone, online request portals, mail, email, or in person.

Vote-by-mail request deadlines:

Primary Election: Aug. 6, 2026 by 5 p.m.

General Election: Oct. 22, 2026 by 5 p.m.

Completed ballots must be returned to the county Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.

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Voters can return ballots by mail or at authorized secure drop boxes.

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Florida voters who requested a mail ballot may still vote in person if they choose, according to the Florida Division of Elections.

Other significant 2026 election dates

Early voting

Florida counties are required to offer early voting during these windows:

Primary: Aug. 8–15, 2026

General: Oct. 24–31, 2026

Individual counties may expand early voting days or hours.

Local elections in Central Florida

Many Central Florida counties and cities may also hold municipal or special elections throughout 2026, which you can find here. The Florida Division of Elections maintains county-by-county local election calendars.

Locate and contact your Supervisor of Elections Officers here.

Major races expected in Florida

High-profile races expected on Florida ballots in 2026 include:

Florida governor

Florida Cabinet offices

U.S. Senate

U.S. House seats

State Senate and House races

Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.

Election resources