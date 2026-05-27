Florida 2026 election dates: Primary, general election and voter registration deadlines
ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida voters — including those in Central Florida counties like Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Brevard, Volusia and Flagler — will head to the polls in 2026 for major statewide races, including governor, congressional seats and state legislative offices.
FOX 35 Orlando is tracking the races and election coverage throughout the cycle.
2026 Florida Election Calendar
What To Know:
Here are important dates to know for 2026. The dates are set by the Florida Division of Elections and the Florida Supervisors of Elections.
- Voter registration deadline for Primary Election: July 20, 2026
- Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline for Primary: August 6, 2026
- Mandatory early voting period for Primary: August 8–15, 2026
- Florida Primary Election: August 18, 2026
- Voter registration deadline for General Election: October 5, 2026
- Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline for General: October 22, 2026
- Mandatory early voting period for General Election: October 24–31, 2026
- Florida General Election: November 3, 2026
When is the Florida Primary?
Florida’s statewide primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. Primary elections determine which candidates will advance to the November ballot for partisan races. Florida is a closed primary state. Only voters who are registered members of political parties may vote for respective party candidates or nominees for an office in a primary election. Read more here.
When is the General Election?
Florida’s 2026 General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Voters will cast ballots for governor, members of Congress, state Cabinet positions, state lawmakers and local offices.
When is the deadline to register to vote?
Florida law closes voter registration 29 days before an election.
Registration deadlines:
- Primary Election: July 20, 2026
- General Election: October 5, 2026
Voters also must update party affiliation by the primary registration deadline if they want to participate in a different party’s primary election. Florida is a closed primary state.
How do you register to vote in Florida?
The Florida Division of Elections oversees voter registration statewide. Eligible Floridians can register to vote:
- Online through the state’s voter registration portal
- In person at the county Supervisor of Elections offices
- At Florida driver's license offices or tax collector's offices
- By mailing a voter registration application
- To register in Florida, voters generally must:
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be a Florida resident
- Be at least 18 years old by Election Day
- Not be disqualified from voting due to a felony conviction or court ruling unless voting rights have been restored
How do you vote by mail or absentee ballot in Florida?
Florida refers to absentee voting as vote-by-mail voting. Voters can request a vote-by-mail ballot from their county Supervisor of Elections office by phone, online request portals, mail, email, or in person.
Vote-by-mail request deadlines:
- Primary Election: Aug. 6, 2026 by 5 p.m.
- General Election: Oct. 22, 2026 by 5 p.m.
Completed ballots must be returned to the county Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. on Election Day to count.
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Voters can return ballots by mail or at authorized secure drop boxes.
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Florida voters who requested a mail ballot may still vote in person if they choose, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
Other significant 2026 election dates
Early voting
Florida counties are required to offer early voting during these windows:
- Primary: Aug. 8–15, 2026
- General: Oct. 24–31, 2026
Individual counties may expand early voting days or hours.
Local elections in Central Florida
Many Central Florida counties and cities may also hold municipal or special elections throughout 2026, which you can find here. The Florida Division of Elections maintains county-by-county local election calendars.
Locate and contact your Supervisor of Elections Officers here.
Major races expected in Florida
High-profile races expected on Florida ballots in 2026 include:
- Florida governor
- Florida Cabinet offices
- U.S. Senate
- U.S. House seats
- State Senate and House races
Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and cannot seek re-election in 2026.
Election resources
- Visit Register to Vote or Update Your Information for information on voter registration and deadline to register
- Visit Vote-by-Mail and Military and Overseas Citizens Voting for information about deadlines to send a vote-by-mail ballot, to request a vote-by-mail ballot, and to return a vote by a mail ballot
- Visit Early Voting and Secure Ballot Intake Stations for information about mandatory and optional days of early voting and drop off for vote-by-mail ballots.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Florida Department of State.