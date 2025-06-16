ULA Atlas V rocket to launch Amazon Project Kuiper satellites into space from Florida: Watch live
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - United Launch Alliance (ULA) is set to launch the second group of Project Kuiper satellites into space for Amazon aboard its Atlas V rocket on Monday afternoon.
The company, a provider of spacecraft launch services for the U.S. government and commercial clients, successfully launched the first batch of 27 Kuiper internet satellites on April 28.
Atlas V launch time
Timeline:
Liftoff from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida is expected at 1:25 p.m.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - APRIL 28: A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket carrying Amazon's first batch of 27 Kuiper internet satellites lifts off from pad 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on April 28, 2025 in Cape Cana
How to watch live
The launch will be live-streamed by ULA on its YouTube page. FOX 35 News will also broadcast the launch using the video player at the top of this page.
Will weather impact the launch?
What we know:
As of Sunday, ULA said there is a 75% chance of acceptable weather conditions for the launch to occur.
ULA said on its website that the Cumulus Cloud Rule was its only concern.
"Surface high pressure to the east will maintain southeasterly flow across the Spaceport during the primary and back-up launch opportunities. In this regime, showers and thunderstorms can begin to develop across the region in the early afternoon. However, high pressure aloft and dry air near the region may help limit shower and thunderstorm development early in the week," according to ULA's weather team.
What is the mission?
The backstory:
Project Kuiper is Amazon's low-Earth orbit satellite broadband network. The goal is to provide fast, reliable internet to customers around the world, including those in unserved and underserved communities by using a constellation of more than 3,200 LEO satellites.
