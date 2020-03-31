UCF’s Limbitless Solutions joins coalition producing face shields during COVID-19 outbreak

article

A University of Central Florida based-nonprofit, Limbitless Solutions, is printing 3D components of face shields for health care workers and first responders.

“We are honored to be a small part of a network committed to supporting our medical community,” the CEO and co-found Albert Manero said in a news release. “They are the real heroes, serving the community selflessly.”

The non-profit, founded in 2014, typically manufactures personalized 3-D printed arms. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization said that they joined a national coalition created by Stratasys to provide protective equipment for those working in hospitals and other high-risk areas.

Limbitless staff members reportedly began producing visors, an element of face shields used by medical workers. Limbitless then connected with Stratasys, and is participating as a “remote production site,” printing a part of the face shield before final assembly and distribution. Stratasys is said to be working with multiple hospitals and organizations nationwide.



The disposable face shields are consumer barrier products, not Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), meaning they provide a barrier but not a fluid or air filtration. The shields are in high demand, and the coalition says that they have received more than 300,000 requests from medical providers.

Once Limbitless Solutions prints the component, a delivery company following social distancing protocols, transports it for assembly and distribution, they stated.



Manero added that Limbitless plans to produce more than 100 visors per week, featuring words such as hope, compassion, love or we thank you.



“The messages are meant to thank and pay tribute to those doing life-saving work during the pandemic,” Manero said.

Manero said Limbitless Solutions started limiting hours of operations to follow Orange County’s stay at home order, but still wanted to help the community.

“We will continue to work safely during this challenging and disruptive time, continuing to support our bionic kids, our team, and those who are directly impacted by the virus,” Manero said.

