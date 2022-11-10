UCF to reopen for normal operations on Saturday following closure due to Hurricane Nicole

The University of Central Florida said it will reopen for normal operations on Saturday, Nov. 12, with some services that ordinarily operate on holidays and weekends to begin reopening on Friday.

UCF Housing remains open for all residents. Some campus services will reopen Friday on holiday hours schedules to provide students access to dining and recreational facilities. On Saturday, the John C. Hitt Library will open at 10 a.m. and Knights Pantry will open at noon.

"We understand the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicole are varied, and we are asking for care and flexibility for those who may continue to feel the effects of the storm into the next week. Any homework or exams planned for or due while the university was closed Wednesday and Thursday must be postponed until Monday or later," UCF said.