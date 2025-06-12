UCF to rename football stadium: Here's what we know

The Brief The University of Central Florida (UCF) has announced its plans to rename its football stadium to the "Acrisure Bounce House." The stadium is currently named the "FBC Mortgage Stadium." The stadium name change will go into effect on July 1.



UCF to rename football stadium

What we know:

On Thursday, UCF Athletics announced that its on-campus football stadium, previously known as the "FBC Mortgage Stadium," will be renamed to the "Acrisure Bounce House."

The decision was formally approved at today's UCF Board of Trustees meeting.

What does the new name mean?

Dig deeper:

FBC Mortgage joined the Acrisure family in 2022.

UCF Athletics leaders said the updated stadium name reflects FBC Mortgage’s transition to Acrisure Mortgage. The transition is a move that strengthens the company’s alignment with Acrisure LLC, a global fintech leader with operations in 23 countries and more than 19,000 team members.

While the name is changing, UCF leaders said the strong relationship between UCF Athletics and Acrisure Mortgage — and the shared commitment to excellence — remains unchanged.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 29: A UCF Knights fan waves a banner in the stands during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at FBC Mortgage Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

What's next:

Signage and branding updates with the new stadium name are expected to begin this summer ahead of the Knights’ 2025 football season.

The stadium name change will go into effect on July 1.

‘Pride, energy and unforgettable moments’

What they're saying:

"Since the beginning of our partnership, the stadium has become an iconic symbol of the UCF football experience, and we’re excited to continue that tradition with Acrisure," UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir said. "The Bounce House is a place of pride, energy and unforgettable moments, and this new name reflects both our vibrant identity and a dynamic, forward-thinking partner."

"This rebrand is about continuing to grow and innovate while staying rooted in who we are," Joe Nunziata, CEO of Acrisure Mortgage, said. "We’re proud to have our name on the stadium and even prouder to be part of the Orlando and UCF communities."

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 02: Students and fans wait after lightning delays the start of the Boise State versus UCF game at the Bounce House on September 2, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Alex Menendez/Getty Images) Expand

‘The Bounce House' history

Local perspective:

Known affectionately by fans as "The Bounce House" for its energetic atmosphere, the stadium has served as the home of UCF Football since 2007.

The 25-acre open stadium seats 45,301 people and was designed for an expansion to 65,000 seats.The stadium cost $55 million to construct, with an additional $73.9 million in 2021 dollars.

The stadium was previously named the "Bright House Networks Stadium" from 2007-2017 and the "Spectrum Stadium" from 2017-2020.

The stadium is located on UCF's main campus at 4465 Knights Victory Way, Orlando.

