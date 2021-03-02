UCF releases details for spring graduation plans

article

The University of Central Florida will be offering students and their families the opportunity to choose one of two in-person options to celebrate graduation this spring.

Spring 2021 graduates will have the option of either participating in UCF’s Grad Walk or their college’s in-person commencement. Both recognitions will be held in the Addition Financial Arena.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be enforced and graduates will need to RSVP for either Grad Walk or in-person commencement by March 19. Attendees will also be required to complete the university’s COVID-19 Self Checker.

From April 30 to May 4, UCF’s Grad Walk offers a smaller, more intimate graduation experience. Students can select the date and a 15-minute time slot of their choice. With Pomp and Circumstance playing in the background, graduates will have the opportunity to walk across the stage, hear their name called, receive their diploma cover, and soak up the cheers of up to five guests.

UCF’s 13 colleges will have in-person commencement ceremonies between May 5 and 9. In adherence to physical-distancing guidelines, some colleges may have multiple ceremonies to accommodate all of their graduates. For each ceremony, graduates are required to dress in official commencement regalia while participating in the Pomp and Circumstance processional and crossing the stage to receive their degree cover while their name is called aloud. A keynote speaker will also address the audience. Each graduate will be allowed up to two guests.

Graduates may order their cap and gown through Herff Jones.

More activities will be made available for graduates and guests during the 10-day Spring Graduation Celebration and will include additional photo opportunities at the Reflecting Pond and other campus landmarks. Planning is underway for those events and additional information will be shared as it’s available.