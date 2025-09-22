UCF offensive line coach Shawn Clark dies

University of Central Florida offensive line coach Shawn Clark has died unexpectedly, the university announced Monday. He was 50.

In a statement, UCF said Clark, who joined the athletic program in 2024, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 9, after experiencing a "medical emergency." He was stable throughout the week, the University said, and unexpectedly died on Sunday, Sept. 21. A cause of death was not immediately shared.

What they're saying:

"Shawn was so much more than a coach. He was a remarkable man, husband, and father who cared deeply about his players and staff," said UCF head coach Scott Frost. "The reaction of our players and coaches to the news this morning is a testament to Shawn’s character and the impact he had on every life that he touched. He was loved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Jonelle, and children, Giana and Braxton. We are here to support them and will continue to keep them in our hearts and prayers."

"We are heartbroken by Shawn’s passing," said UCF Vice President and Director of Athletics Terry Mohajir. "He brought passion, integrity, and a genuine love for people to everything he did. Shawn will be remembered not only for his impact on the game of football, but also for the relationships he built and the example he set as a husband and father. Our deepest condolences go out to his wife and children during this difficult time."

Local perspective:

Coach Clark joined UCF in December 2024 after serving as head coach at Appalachian State.