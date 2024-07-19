UCF hosts annual 'Ladies Knight' event

Thursday night at UCF was all about football, fun, and the ladies.

"I love doing the activities because it really gets you involved in practicing, playing football, and playing the game," UCF fan Mary Ashbaugh said.

These activities are part of "Ladies Knight." It’s an annual event hosted by Kristi Malzahn and her husband, head football coach Gus Malzahn. It allows these women to learn about UCF football with a hands-on approach.

"I think it just gives them a way to enjoy if they’re not necessarily football people. They begin to enjoy it because they meet the kids and they know the coaches. It gives them a perspective," Malzahn said.

In addition to getting autographs and pictures with players, they had to go through different offensive and defensive drills. FOX 35 sports reporter Jessica Eley jumped in a few drills too, and learned firsthand how much work it takes for the UCF football players to execute on gameday.

The ladies learned about recruiting, NIL, and some football rules off the field.

"We want to learn the game; we want to know what’s happening. We want to know what the signals are. We don’t just want to just go to the game and sit in the stands," UCF fan Hillary Arena said.

Many of these women are some of UCF football’s biggest fans. After Thursday night, they’re even more pumped up for the upcoming season.

"I am so excited, I can’t even tell you it’s going to be an amazing season," Ashbaugh said.