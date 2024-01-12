UCF football players get chance to shine at Hula Bowl showcase

UCF Football’s John Rhys Plumlee, Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, Jason Johnson, and Decorion Patterson will suit up for "Team Aina" in Saturday’s Hula Bowl.

It’s an annual all-star game that features 100 of the top collegiate football players in the country.

"When I was a little kid, I dreamed about being able to talk to professional scouts and professional teams. This has been a dream of mine, and I’m thankful for it," Plumlee told FOX 35.

Plumlee is a dual-sport athlete.

He played both football and baseball last year at UCF.

But he’s forgoing his final year of baseball eligibility to focus on preparing for a potential career in the NFL.

"Everybody has to hang up the cleats at some point. At least for one sport. I just got to delay mine for longer than usual," Plumlee said. "I felt like it was time for me to pick one and pursue a career."

Every single one of the players has dreams of making it to the next level.

They hope this weekend’s showcase game is just the start.

"It’s been fun. It’s a lot of good players out here, coaches. So everybody’s just trying to show what they can do," Johnson said.

The UCF players will have another chance to get in front of scouts during UCF’s pro day.

The NFL Draft is April 25.