UCF brings mini horses on campus to help relax students during finals

article

College finals week is one of the most dreaded times in a students life. To take some of the stress away, students at the University of Central Florida are getting some help.

UCF Police have been tweeting about the adventures of Knugget and Honey, two mini horses brought to campus on Wednesday to put students at ease during their stressful end of semester exams.

"This is Honey. Honey is a mini therapy horse," UCF Police wrote on Twitter.

Honey and Knugget, the school's own mini horse, made stops around the campus, allowing students to stop and pet them in-between classes.

In the spirit of the holiday season, one horse dressed in a red Christmas outfit while the other wore sparkly shoes.

Advertisement



