U.S. Navy conducting tests with live bombs in Ocala National Forest

article

The Naval Air Station in Jacksonville will once again be testing bombs in the Ocala National Forest next week. Live and inert bombing exercises are taking place Tuesday, March 14, through Thursday, March 16, and again on Saturday, March 18 at the Pinecastle Range Complex.

Training hours will vary and while the exercises take place primarily in Marion County, residents as far as Seminole and Volusia counties have reported hearing the bombs.

March 14: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Inert) and 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. (Live/Inert)

March 15: 10 a.m. to noon (Inert) and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Live/Inert)

March 16: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Live/Inert)

March 18: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Live/Inert)

"During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National Forest and surrounding areas," NAS said. "Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures."

The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059.

For more information regarding the Ocala National Forest, visit the U.S. Forest Service website.