Tyler Perry Studios to host November’s Democratic presidential debate

It now appears the fifth Democratic presidential debate, previously announced for the Atlanta area, has found a definite venue.

The recently opened Tyler Perry Studios will play host to the debate on November 20. That's according to former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.

In a tweet on Friday, she wrote:

"Democratic Debate site is set: @TPStudios is a model for Georgia’s vibrant film industry, an engaged corporate citizen and an exceptional location for our #DemDebate. Looking forward to welcoming the candidates to Georgia on November 20. #gapol"

Tyler Perry opened his new 330-acre lot in southwest Atlanta which once served as a Confederate army base before becoming Fort McPherson Army Base. The base was decommissioned in 2011 and later sold to Perry. The studio boasts many sets including a White House exterior and an oval office.

Georgia, which has become what many call the Hollywood of the South, has had a booming film and television production industry since 2002 when tax incentives were passed by state lawmakers. Sources place the economic impact of the industry in excess of $9.5 billion in 2018.

It’s also an industry that is currently at issue with the state over a controversial heartbeat bill pass earlier this year by the Republican-led Georgia Legislature. Entertainment companies such as Disney and Netflix have threatened to leave if the bill were ever fully implemented, while many other companies said they would re-evaluate their ties to Georgia.

The Democratic Party of Georgia previously wrote they are "ready to flip Georgia blue in 2020" when they initially announced Georgia would be one of the stops for their presidential candidates.

In the 2018 gubernatorial race, a little under 49 percent of the vote went to Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams, but it was not enough to overcome Republican Brian Kemp's majority.

In the 2016 presidential race, a little more than 45 percent of the Georgians voted for the Democratic ticket but fell more than 211,000 votes shy of beating President Donald Trump.