Two teens on motorcycle died following Davenport crash, deputies say

article

Two 17-year-olds have passed away following a Friday-night crash in Davenport.

Polk County deputies said they responded to a motorcycle crash on Erne Caldwell Boulevard, west of Highway 17-92. During the investigation, officials said around 9:23 p.m., the teens were traveling east on a white and red Yamaha 450 motorcycle.

Detectives said it appears they were speeding above the 45 mph limit. Officials said the 17-year-old driver lost control while negotiating a turn and the front tire struck a concrete curb.

The motorcycle slid for about 62 feet before crashing into a utility pole, officials said. Both 17-year-old boys were thrown from the motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The passenger was taken to Heart of Florida Regional Medical Center where he passed away.

Deputies said the driver was wearing a helmet and eye protection. The passenger was not wearing any safety equipment.

