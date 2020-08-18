Two systems in the Atlantic moving west, one is likely to become Tropical Storm Laura

FOX 35 is monitoring two systems in the Atlantic, one of which could become our next named storm of the 2020 hurricane season.

The first area won't be an issue, according to FOX 35 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Richards. It is currently moving west and is in the eastern Caribbean Sea. It has a 60 percent chance of development over the next five days.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that "significant development of this system is unlikely," though.

The other system, located closer to Africa, is of some concern though. It has a 90 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm over the next five days.

The NHC says that "environmental conditions are conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form."

It is moving west-northwest and is likely to stay over the islands, keeping it weak. Wind shear will also hit the system, making it even weaker. However, it is still something to watch.

The next names on the list are Laura and Marco.

Forecasters have predicted that the season will have more activity than normal. For example, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted an above-average season, with 13 to 19 named storms. 6 to 10 of those would become hurricanes and 3 to 6 of those are forecasted to become major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). In comparison, the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane season had 18 named storms, matching 1969 for the fourth most-lively season in the past 150 years.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs until Nov. 30.

