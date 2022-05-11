Two new water slides open at Adventure Island in Tampa

Two new water slides are now open at Adventure Island – just in time for the summer. Guests at the Tampa water park will notice the new attractions near the park entrance.

Here's what you can expect on both water slides:

Rapid Racer

Guests can race against one another on Rapid Racer, the park's new dueling water slide.

On this attraction, riders will grab a two-person raft and race side-by-side against their opponent through a nearly 600-foot water slide of high-speed tunnels, turns, and more, according to the park's website. Guests must be at least 42" tall to ride, the park's website states.

Wahoo Remix

Wahoo Remix is just that – a remix to the ride formerly known as Wahoo Run – with a party feel.

Adventure Island says the attraction is the park's first water slide with synchronized light and music elements. The enclosed tunnels of the slide that were once dark as riders went through, are now lit, for an ultimate glow experience. Up to five people can fit into a tube at a time, according to a park spokesperson.

The slide is described as the park's most inclusive family ride with riders as young as 3 years old.

Adventure Island is now open seven days a week – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.

Along with the two new attractions, Adventure Island has also opened Hang Ten Tiki Bar – its first full-service bar.

The new dining option offers empanada and other island bites, as well as sparkling, frozen cocktails and wine.