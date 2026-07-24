2 men hospitalized following stabbing investigation in Ormond Beach

The Brief An overnight dispute on Avenue A in Ormond Beach left two men hospitalized with stab wounds early Friday morning. According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the victim was seriously injured before managing to wrestle the knife away and stab the suspect in return. The suspect, 48-year-old Edward O'Conner, was arrested on multiple battery charges.



A 48-year-old man was arrested early Friday after deputies said he stabbed another man during an altercation in Ormond Beach, leaving the victim with serious injuries before the victim fought back in self-defense.

Investigators said the stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute involving the suepct and the victim's father.

Dispute leaves suspect, victim hospitalized

The backstory:

Volusia County sheriff's deputies responded overnight to a reported stabbing on Avenue A, where they found the victim suffering from deep stab wounds to the arm and chest. Deputies applied a tourniquet and pressure to the wounds until paramedics arrived.

Investigators said the victim told deputies he was able to disarm the suspect during the attack and stabbed him with the knife in self-defense.

Using a description of the suspect and his vehicle provided by the victim, deputies issued a be-on-the-lookout alert. Daytona Beach police located the vehicle a short time later and stopped it during a felony traffic stop.

The suspect, identified as Edward O'Conner, was taken into custody without incident and transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

What's next:

Both the victim and O'Conner were reported to be in stable condition at the hospital.

O'Conner is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and burglary with battery.