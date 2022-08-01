Two pierced by stingrays in Daytona Beach, officials say

article

Two people were taken to the hospital Sunday after being pierced by stingrays while in ankle-deep water in Daytona Beach, according to Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Authorities said a 50-year-old South Carolina man and a 24-year-old Maryland woman both complained of pain shooting up their legs.

Stingrays have long, thin, whip-like tails equipped with one to three barbed venomous spinal blades. The species is typically non-aggressive, but they may strike when unintentionally stepped on, the National Capital Poison Center's website stated. "Their venom causes intense pain, but the main risk of a stingray injury is the puncture wound," according to the National Capital Poison Center's website.

While the man was in the water, he said a wave crashed and soon after he felt instant pain. Officials said the stingray had punctured him on his ankle. The woman was in the water when she reportedly stepped on a stingray. A partial barb was still in place on the bottom of her foot when crews arrived.

Both reported not seeing anything in the water when they were injured.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, stingrays are generally found near shore on grass and sand/mud flats. To avoid stepping on a stingray, officials said to do the "stingray shuffle" while in the ocean "by shuffling through the sand rather than lifting your feet and walking normally," the National Capital Poison Center stated online.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE PIERCED BY A STINGRAY

Officials said it's important to wash and disinfect the wound immediately to avoid an infection. If there are any retained spines in the wound, if the puncture is deep, or if it involves the chest, abdomen, or neck, authorities said treatment at a hospital is necessary.

Both the man and woman injured in Volusia County were taken to Halifax hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Authorities said the best way to treat pain after being pierced is with hot water immersion.