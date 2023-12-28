Two Daytona Beach Shores Commissioners resign ahead of Florida's new financial disclosure law

Two Daytona Beach Shores Commissioners have stepped down ahead of the newest law regarding financial disclosure for elected officials.

The law, which goes into effect January 1st, has sparked some controversy. Elected officials will have to complete Form 6, a document that requires the official to provide all of their financial information, including their net worth, and all liabilities over $1,000 in value.

Commissioners Mel Lindauer and Richard Bryan are no longer on the board as of Thursday night. For Lindauer, the increased requirements played a major role in his decision. He told FOX 35 News the new rule is an invasion of privacy. For Bryan, the rule sped up his resignation, but he said he planned to step down for other reasons.

"I’m working on an extremely important public health effort," he said. "It will significantly reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, and strokes." He also highlighted the fact that many of the votes he participated in, resulted in 5-0 approvals. He said he feels as though his expertise is no longer needed to get measures passed.

He spoke outwardly about his issues with the increased financial disclosure.

"I think it will have the effect of significantly reducing the number of qualified people who are willing to run for local office," he said. "Your net worth doesn’t have anything to do with your conflict of interest."

FOX 35 News reached out to Lake Mary Senator Jason Brodeur for comment. He issued a statement on the matter:

"In a city, you can spend tens of millions of dollars with as little as three votes. Taxpayers deserve transparency," the statement reads. "If a simple disclosure that hundreds of other elected officials already do makes someone quit, then voters should be glad."



