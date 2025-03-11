Two arrested after deadly shooting and car crash in Orlando

Two people are in jail after a deadly shooting led to a vehicle crash Sunday night in Orlando.

What we know:

Deputies responded to the intersection of Oak Ridge Road and South John Young Parkway around 8:30 p.m. on March 9, where they found a man and a woman inside a crashed vehicle, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, identified as 18-year-old Edson Gordiano, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries. The woman, in her 20s, was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, deputies determined the shooting took place on the 5900 block of Casa Del Rey Circle and two suspects have been taken into custody.

David Germosen, 20, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, and a 17-year-old was charged with third-degree felony murder.

David Germosen

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances of the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: