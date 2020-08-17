Two 5th-grade teachers at Central Florida school start school year in self-quarantine

article

Two 5th-grade teachers giving in-person instruction at an Altamonte Springs elementary school began the new school year self-quarantining after making contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19, the school district said.

Seminole County Public Schools confirmed to FOX 35 on Monday that the two 5th-grade "face-to-face" teachers work at Altamonte Springs Elementary School.

The remainder of the fifth-grade teachers at the school are working on Seminole Connect, the county's remote learning platform, officials said.

As a result, the school said that it only needed two substitutes to fill in.

Substitute teachers will be used until the teachers who are self-quarantining are cleared to return to the classroom, officials said.

Seminole County Public Schools began the school year on Monday.

Forty-six percent of families chose to send students back to campus for face-to-face instruction, while the others began the school year online.

