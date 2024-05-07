Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels takes witness stand in hush money case

An attorney for Stormy Daniels said the porn actor is expected to appear as a witness on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s hush money trial, now in its third week of testimony.

Clark Brewster told The Associated Press that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is "likely" to be called as a witness in the trial on Tuesday.

Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on his way to court in Downtown, Manhattan on May 6, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Meanwhile, questions remain about whether the former president will be able to abide by the terms of his now twice-broken gag order that bars him from speaking publicly about jurors, witnesses and some others connected to the case.

Before Monday's testimony began, Judge Juan M. Merchan found Trump in contempt of court for a second time, fining him $1,000 for a single violation and sternly warning the loquacious former president that jail time would be considered for future violations "if necessary and appropriate."

Two people tied to the Trump Organization took the stand on Monday — former controller Jeffrey McConney and accounts payable supervisor Deborah Tarasoff — elaborating on a key piece of the charges against Trump: Michael Cohen's reimbursement for the $130,000 Stormy Daniels payment.

Tuesday's witness testimony is set to dig further into the events and people involved in what prosecutors have said was a scheme to influence the 2016 presidential election by buying and burying negative stories about the then-candidate.

Porn actor Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was called to the witness stand by mid-morning, following testimony from a Penguin Random House executive.

Follow along for live updates:

10:46 a.m. ET: Jurors listen attentively as Stormy Daniels testifies about getting into adult films

One juror smirked when she mentioned one of the ways into the industry was by winning a contest, like "Miss Nude North America." Many jurors take notes, alternating their gaze from Stormy Daniels on the witness stand to prosecutor Susan Hoffinger at a lectern behind the prosecution table, the Associated Press reported.

10:45 a.m. ET: Stormy Daniels begins her testimony discussing her upbringing

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger is asking Stormy Daniels about her upbringing in Louisiana. Daniels talks about having grown up poor and wanting to become a veterinarian.

10:40 a.m. ET: Stormy Daniels sworn in

Stormy Daniels walked to the witness stand, not looking at Trump, before being sworn in.

Trump stared straight forward as Daniels entered the room, turning his head slightly in her direction as she approached the stand.

10 a.m. ET: Publishing executive is 1st witness of the day

Sally Franklin, an executive at Penguin Random House, was the first witness to take the stand Tuesday in Trump's hush money trial. One of the publishing house's imprints published a couple of Trump's books, "Trump: How to Get Rich" and "Trump: Think Like a Billionaire."

Prosecutor Becky Mangold began questioning by having Franklin read excerpts from the 2004 volume "Trump: How to Get Rich" that get at Trump’s approach to business, according to the Associated Press.

The readings appeared to be designed to show that Trump was hands-on at his company and willing to retaliate against those he perceived to have done him wrong.

Among the excerpts: "If you don’t know every aspect of what you’re doing, down to the paper clips, you’re setting yourself up for some unwanted surprises," and "for many years, I’ve said that if someone screws you, screw them back."

9:30 a.m. ET: Trump posts about NYC congestion pricing while en route to courthouse

Trump has arrived at court in lower Manhattan for the 13th day of his hush money trial.

Ahead of his arrival, Trump dove back into local New York City news, posting on his social media network a complaint about a plan to charge a $15 toll to most drivers entering Manhattan’s central business district.

"I can’t believe that New York City is instituting Congestion Pricing, where everyone has to pay a fortune for the ‘privilege’ of coming into the City, which is in desperate trouble without it," Trump wrote.

"It is a big incentive not to come - there are plenty of other places to go. It’s been a failure everywhere it has been tried, and would only work if a place were HOT, HOT, HOT, which New York City is not right now. What office tenant or business would want to be here with this tax. Hopefully, it will soon be withdrawn!"

8:15 a.m. ET: Stormy Daniels expected to take the stand today

FILE - Stormy Daniels attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Neon's "Pleasure" at Linwood Dunn Theater on May 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

An attorney for Stormy Daniels told the AP this morning that the porn actor is expected to appear as a witness in Trump's hush money trial today.

Clark Brewster tells The Associated Press that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is "likely" to be called as a witness in the trial on Tuesday.

Trump said earlier Tuesday that he was "recently told" who the witness would be on Tuesday and complained he should’ve been given more notice.

8 a.m. ET: The prosecution is ahead of schedule

Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass on Monday afternoon told Judge Juan M. Merchan in Trump’s hush money trial that the prosecution’s case is proceeding ahead of schedule.

Steinglass said he estimates being finished with calling witnesses two weeks from Tuesday. While there’s the possibility of rebuttal witnesses, the estimate is related to the primary portions of the trial.

Once the prosecution is done, Trump’s lawyers can then call their witnesses.

Trump's hush money case

The indictment against Trump centers on payoffs allegedly made to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump’s former lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, then reimbursed Cohen and paid him bonuses and extra payments – all of which, prosecutors say, were falsely logged as legal expenses in company records. Over several months, Cohen said the company paid him $420,000.

Payments were also allegedly made to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock.

The indictment, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, made Trump the first ex-president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump has denied the accusations.

Who are the jurors?

After being forced to release a seated juror, the judge ordered the media not to report on where potential jurors have worked – even when stated in open court – and to be careful about revealing information about those who would sit in judgment of the former president. Here's what we can report.

Juror 1 and foreperson: A man who lives in New York City and has no children. Loves the outdoors and gets his news from The New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

When asked by Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche if he was aware Trump is charged in other cases and jurisdictions, and how that affects him, the man said, "I don’t have an opinion."

Juror 2: A man who said he follows Trump’s former lawyer, Cohen, on "X," formerly known as Twitter. He also revealed he follows other right-wing accounts including Trump’s former adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

He has said he would unfollow Cohen as he may be a witness in the trial.

Juror 3: A middle-aged man who lives in Manhattan. He grew up in Oregon. He gets his news from The New York Times and Google.

Juror 4: A man who lived in New York City for 15 years. He is originally from California. He is married with three children and a wife who is a teacher. He has served on a jury before – both on a grand jury and a jury in a criminal trial.

The juror said he gets his news from "a smattering" of sources and does not use social media.

Juror 5: A young woman who is a New York native.

She gets most of her news from Google and Tiktok.

Juror 6: A young woman who lives in Manhattan and likes to dance.

Juror 7: A man who is married with two children.

He gets most of his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and The Washington Post. The man has said he is aware there are other lawsuits but said, "I’m not sure that I know anyone’s character."

Juror 8: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 9: A woman who lives in Manhattan. She is not married and has no children.

She has never served on a jury before and does not watch the news. However, she said she does have email subscriptions to CNN and The New York Times. She follows social media accounts and listens to podcasts. She also enjoys watching reality TV.

Juror 10: A man who lives in Manhattan. He is not married and has no children. He does have a roommate who works in accounting. He rarely follows the news but he does listen to podcasts on behavioral psychology.

Juror 11: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 12: No information has been released about this juror.

How long will the trial last?

The trial is expected to last anywhere from six to eight weeks. Trump is expected to attend court each day.

How can I watch the Trump trial?

The trial is not being televised. Instead, news reporters and producers will have the ability to sit inside the courtroom and deliver information to the public.

How many court cases is Trump involved in?

As of this report, Trump is currently involved in four criminal cases, which includes the hush money case.

A second case out of Fulton County, Georgia, has charged Trump, as well as 18 others, with participating in a scheme to illegally attempt to overturn the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also involved in a third criminal case in Washington, D.C., which charged him with allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

And his fourth case involves classified documents that Trump illegally retained at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.

