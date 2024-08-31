Trump suggests he supports marijuana legalization in Florida

Former President Donald Trump suggested his support for Florida’s Amendment 3, which is the proposal to legalize recreational marijuana in Florida.

Trump suggested he supports legalizing marijuana in Florida as he posted on Truth Social on Saturday.

Amendment 3 will be on the ballot in the November general election. A political expert with the University of Central Florida believes there was a political strategy behind Trump's post.

"If people are supportive of marijuana, that gives him a way to say Donald Trump is not so conservative. I can still vote for Donald Trump and vote for marijuana and I can have it both ways," said John Hanley, a UCF Political Science Lecturer. "If Trump doesn't do that, he risks falling behind in the polls and not having the level of support in Florida that we'd be looking for him at this stage of the game."

If Amendment 3 were passed, Florida would become the 25th state to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Medical marijuana has been legal in the state for eight years, but if Amendment 3 passes, anyone 21 and over could buy marijuana without a medical card.

"We need the State Legislature to responsibly create laws that prohibit the use of it in public spaces, so we do not smell marijuana everywhere we go, like we do in many of the Democrat run Cities," Trump said in the post.

Gov. DeSantis opposes Amendment 3 and believes it would reduce the quality of life.

"The weed one is not just decriminalized, it's basically a license to have it anywhere you want," Gov. DeSantis had previously said in April. "No time place, and manner restrictions. This state will start to smell like marijuana in our cities and towns. That will reduce the quality of life."

State Representative Anna Eskamani supports Amendment 3. She believes the legislature can and should put restrictions in place.

"The legislature would be empowered, as would potentially local governments, to put into place, not just restrictions on access and age," said Rep. Eskamani. "But alongside that, restrictions on where the products can be purchased, where they can be used, much like you see regulations on cigarettes where they can and cannot be smoked. It would be a very similar framework when it comes to recreational cannabis."

Amendment 3 would need the support of more than 60 percent of Florida voters in the November general election to pass.