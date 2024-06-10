Trump scheduled for pre-sentencing interview Monday after hush money conviction

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to be interviewed by New York probation officials Monday, a required step before his July sentencing in his criminal hush money case, according to sources familiar with the plan.

Last month, a New York jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in an attempt to bury stories about extramarital affairs that arose during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the case, has set Trump's sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

What is a pre-sentencing interview?

But before the sentencing happens, Trump will do the pre-sentencing interview via a computer video conference from his residence at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, AP’s sources said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to disclose the plans publicly.

FILE: Former U.S. President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom with his attorneys Joe Tacopina and Boris Epshteyn (R) during his arraignment at the Manhattan Criminal Court April 4, 2023 in New York City. (Creedit: Andrew Kelly-Pool/Getty Images)

The usual purpose of a pre-sentencing probation interview is to prepare a report that will tell the judge more about the defendant, and potentially help determine the proper punishment for the crime.

Such reports are typically prepared by a probation officer, a social worker or a psychologist working for the probation department who interviews the defendant and possibly that person’s family and friends, as well as people affected by the crime.

Presentence reports include a defendant’s personal history, criminal record and recommendations for sentencing. It will also include information about employment and any obligations to help care for a family member. It is also a chance for a defendant to say why they think they deserve a lighter punishment.

One of Trump's lawyers, Todd Blanche, will be present for the interview. People convicted of crimes in New York usually meet with probation officials without their lawyers, but the judge in Trump's case, Juan Merchan, said in a letter Friday that he would allow Blanche's presence.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.