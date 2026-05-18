Truck driver accused of hitting parked car, leaving scene

The Brief A truck driver is accused of hitting a parked car and then driving off, according to Orlando police. Rakeem Williams, 32, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, according to an arrest affidavit. Police said Williams attempted to drive down a narrow road near South Street when he hit the parked car.



A truck driver was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly hit a vehicle while driving through the Parramore neighborhood and then took off, according to Orlando Police.

Rakeem Davonte Williams, 32, is accused of hitting a parked car while driving down a narrow road near McFall and South Street.

What we know:

Orlando police responded to the 600 block of South Street after reports of a hit-and-run.

A witness at the scene told the officer that he saw a white tractor-trailer driving down the narrow road when it hit the passenger side of his vehicle and then continued to drive away, according to an arrest affidavit.

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The witness told the officer that he followed the truck until it parked on South Street. He said he saw the driver exit the vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit.

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According to police, a person matching the description of the driver was found behind a nearby apartment building. The driver, later identified as Williams, told police that the truck was his, the arrest affidavit said.

Williams was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. He was also issued a citation.

Williams was booked into the Orange County Jail but has since bonded out.