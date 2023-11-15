Tropical system to develop near Florida, National Hurricane Center says

The FOX 35 Storm Team is watching an area of low pressure that is expected to develop near southern Florida in a day or so.

The system will then move northeastward near the Bahamas and offshore of the east coast of the U.S. late this week and over the weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system is not likely to become a tropical cyclone, but it is forecast to bring gusty winds and heavy rains across portions of southern Florida, the Florida Keys, and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, tropical models continue to suggest a low pressure system will develop in the Caribbean this week and could become a tropical depression during that time.

Overall trends have the system developing and moving northeastward over Jamaica, Cuba and Hispaniola before heading out into the Atlantic by this weekend.