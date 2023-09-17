Tropical Storm Nigel forms in the Atlantic, likely to become hurricane: NHC

Tropical Storm Nigel has formed in the Atlantic Sunday according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Nigel is about 990 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles while moving toward the northwest neat 13 mph.

Nigel has sustained winds of 60 mph and a minimum central pressure of 997 MB. Nigel is expected to become a hurricane Sunday night or on Monday, approaching major hurricane intensity by mid-week.

Nigel is now the 14th named storm of the hurricane season.

Nigel is forecast to turn northward by late Tuesday and accelerate northeastward after that, the NHC said.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.