Tropical Storm Franklin forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Franklin is now the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season after it formed in the Caribbean Sea shortly before 5 p.m.

The storm is forecast to approach Hispaniola late on Tuesday and move across the island on Wednesday. It will bring a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves along the coast.

Tropical Storm Franklin has maximum sustained winds moving at 45 mph with a minimum central pressure of 1002 mb.

Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for the South Coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Earlier Sunday, Tropical Storm Emily formed in the Atlantic.

A tropical storm forms when the storm's surface wind speeds reach at least 39 mph.

There are currently three other disturbances being tracked by the NHC in the Atlantic.

Both storms are not expected to impact Florida.