Tropical Storm Beryl to make landfall in Texas as category 1 hurricane: NHC

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to restrengthen into a category 1 hurricane before making landfall in Texas early Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.

Beryl is moving at 12 mph and is located about 495 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas as of 7 a.m. The NHC predicts Tropical Storm Beryl will make a turn to the northwest at some point on Saturday. The center of Beryl is expected to approach the Texas coast by late Sunday into Monday.

The storm is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and weakened earlier this week after making landfall near Cancun in Mexico.

The soon-to-be hurricane's trek to Texas has prompted a hurricane watch and storm surge watch for the eastern parts of Texas and Mexico. The hurricane watch is in effect for the Texas coast from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to San Luis Pass and the northeastern coast of mainland Mexico from Barra el Mezquital to the mouth of the RIo Grande.

2024 Atlantic hurricane season names, pronunciation guide

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

Forecasters predict busy 2024 hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) handed down its official prediction for the season – its most ferocious yet. A record 17-25 named storms are anticipated, with 8 to 13 of them becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Seven of them could be considered major hurricanes.

Colorado State University also shared its seasonal prediction , which is significant because it's the most extreme season they've ever forecast since releasing their predictions publicly in the 1990s, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said.

This doesn't mean 23 tropical storms or 11 hurricanes will reach the United States or make landfall in Florida, as they can — and often do — curve away. But more storms do increase the chance of them possibly making landfall.

NOAA 2024 Hurricane Outlook

When does hurricane season end?

Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

