Tropical Storm Bertha continues moving west across Gulf, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding

Tropical Storm Bertha continued its trek west along the Gulf Coast.

The storm could fall apart if it continues to hug the coast, or it could intensify if its path shifts south, forecasters said.

Where is Tropical Storm Bertha?

By the numbers:

Late Tuesday evening, Tropical Storm Bertha was about 130 miles west-southwest of Panama City, Florida, and 85 miles east-northeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.

The storm was moving west at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. Forecasters expect Bertha to continue moving west along or near the northern Gulf Coast through the next several days while gradually weakening.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from the Bay/Gulf County line in Florida west to Morgan City, Louisiana, including metropolitan New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A tropical storm watch remains in effect from west of Morgan City to Cameron, Louisiana, including Lake Maurepas.

Will Bertha strengthen?

The storm may weaken if it continues to move along the Gulf Coast. However, some models have the storm shifting south, forecasters said.

What impacts could Bertha have?

Big picture view:

Strong winds are expected to continue spreading across the warning area through Wednesday, with hazardous conditions possible in the watch area by Wednesday night.

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Coastal flooding is also possible as water levels rise along the shoreline. Water could reach 2 to 4 feet above normally dry ground near the mouth of the Mississippi River and 1 to 3 feet in other coastal areas from Louisiana to Florida, including Lake Pontchartrain.

Bertha is expected to produce 1 to 4 inches of rain through Thursday from western Florida into southern Louisiana, with isolated areas receiving up to 6 inches.

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The rainfall could lead to localized flooding, particularly in urban areas.